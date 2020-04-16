Up next
In the past couple of leaks, we have come across multiple leaks regarding the upcoming HUAWEI Nova 7 series. Well, the Chinese smartphone maker has now confirmed that the HUAWEI Nova 7 lineup will be unveiled on April 23 via an online-only event.

As per leaked promotional material, the HUAWEI Nova 7 will have four cameras at back, but their arrangement differs from what we’ve seen on the HUAWEI P40 and the new HONOR 30 series phones. Notably, there is also a rectangular cutout for a periscope camera system that likely includes a telephoto lens.

Over at the front, the upcoming phone can be seen rocking a curved display with dramatically sloping sides and a pill-shaped cutout that houses two front cameras. Leaks suggest that a total of three phones – HUAWEI Nova 7, 7 Pro, and 7 SE – will debut at the company’s April 23 launch event.

Source: HUAWEI

