HUAWEI has today launched a trio of new phones in the Nova 7 series. The HUAWEI Nova 7, Nova 7 Pro, and Nova 7 SE fall in different price brackets, but have a lot in common such as quad rear camera setup, dual-mode 5G support, and a hole-punch display.

All three HUAWEI Nova 7 series phones pack a 64MP camera and support the proprietary 40W wired fast charging tech as well. The top-tier HUAWEI Nova 7 Pro features a periscope camera system for the telephoto lens and has a curved OLED display, while its other two siblings pack a flat panel with a circular cutout.

Listed below are the key specifications of HUAWEI’s Nova 7 series phones:

HUAWEI Nova 7 Pro HUAWEI Nova 7 HUAWEI Nova 7 SE 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED 6.53-inch FHD+ OLED 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD Kirin 985 Kirin 985 Kirin 820 8GB RAM 8GB RAM 8GB RAM 128GB / 256GB storage 128GB / 256GB storage 128GB / 256GB storage Rear camera: Rear camera: Rear camera: 64MP (f/1.8) main

8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide

8MP (f/3.4) telephoto

5x optical zoom

10x hybrid zoom

50x digital zoom

2MP (f/2.4) macro 64MP (f/1.8) main

8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide

8MP (f/2.4) telephoto

3x optical zoom

5x hybrid zoom

20x digital zoom

2MP (f/2.4) macro 64MP (f/1.8) main

8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide

2MP (f/2.4) macro

2MP (f/2.4) depth Front cameras Front camera Front camera 32MP (f/2.2) main

8MP (f/2.2) depth 32MP (f/2.2) 16MP (f/2.0) Battery Battery Battery 4,000mAh battery

40W fast charging 4,000mAh battery

40W fast charging 4,000mAh battery

40W fast charging EMUI 10.1 (Android 10) EMUI 10.1 (Android 10) EMUI 10.1 (Android 10) 178 grams 180 grams 189 grams 73.74×160.36×7.98 (mm) 74.33×160.64×7.96 (mm) 162.31x75x8.58 (mm) Colors

Color 7, Midsummer Purple, Wonderland Forest, Honey Red, and Bright Black Colors

Color 7, Midsummer Purple, Wonderland Forest, Honey Red, and Bright Black Colors

Silver Moon Star, Midsummer Purple, Wonderland Forest, and Magic Night Black Starts at ¥3,699 (~$520) Starts at ¥2,999 (~$420) Starts at ¥2399 (~$340)

But do keep in mind that all three phones run the HMS version of Android 10, which means they don’t have access to essential Google services. The HUAWEI Nova 7, Nova 7 Pro, and Nova 7 SE are now up for pre-order in China and will go on sale April 28 onwards. We are yet to hear about the HUAWEI Nova 7 series’ international availability.

HUAWEI Nova 7 Pro

HUAWEI Nova 7

HUAWEI Nova 7 SE

Source: Huawei