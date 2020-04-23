Author
HUAWEI has today launched a trio of new phones in the Nova 7 series. The HUAWEI Nova 7, Nova 7 Pro, and Nova 7 SE fall in different price brackets, but have a lot in common such as quad rear camera setup, dual-mode 5G support, and a hole-punch display.

All three HUAWEI Nova 7 series phones pack a 64MP camera and support the proprietary 40W wired fast charging tech as well. The top-tier HUAWEI Nova 7 Pro features a periscope camera system for the telephoto lens and has a curved OLED display, while its other two siblings pack a flat panel with a circular cutout.

Listed below are the key specifications of HUAWEI’s Nova 7 series phones:

HUAWEI Nova 7 ProHUAWEI Nova 7HUAWEI Nova 7 SE
6.57-inch FHD+ OLED6.53-inch FHD+ OLED6.5-inch FHD+ LCD
Kirin 985Kirin 985Kirin 820
8GB RAM 8GB RAM8GB RAM
128GB / 256GB storage128GB / 256GB storage128GB / 256GB storage
Rear camera:Rear camera:Rear camera:
64MP (f/1.8) main
8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide
8MP (f/3.4) telephoto
5x optical zoom
10x hybrid zoom
50x digital zoom
2MP (f/2.4) macro		64MP (f/1.8) main
8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide
8MP (f/2.4) telephoto
3x optical zoom
5x hybrid zoom
20x digital zoom
2MP (f/2.4) macro		64MP (f/1.8) main
8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide
2MP (f/2.4) macro
2MP (f/2.4) depth
Front camerasFront cameraFront camera
32MP (f/2.2) main
8MP (f/2.2) depth		32MP (f/2.2)16MP (f/2.0)
BatteryBatteryBattery
4,000mAh battery
40W fast charging		4,000mAh battery
40W fast charging		4,000mAh battery
40W fast charging
EMUI 10.1 (Android 10)EMUI 10.1 (Android 10)EMUI 10.1 (Android 10)
178 grams180 grams189 grams
73.74×160.36×7.98 (mm)74.33×160.64×7.96 (mm)162.31x75x8.58 (mm)
Colors
Color 7, Midsummer Purple, Wonderland Forest, Honey Red, and Bright Black		Colors
Color 7, Midsummer Purple, Wonderland Forest, Honey Red, and Bright Black		Colors
Silver Moon Star, Midsummer Purple, Wonderland Forest, and Magic Night Black
Starts at ¥3,699 (~$520)Starts at ¥2,999 (~$420)Starts at ¥2399 (~$340)

But do keep in mind that all three phones run the HMS version of Android 10, which means they don’t have access to essential Google services. The HUAWEI Nova 7, Nova 7 Pro, and Nova 7 SE are now up for pre-order in China and will go on sale April 28 onwards. We are yet to hear about the HUAWEI Nova 7 series’ international availability.

