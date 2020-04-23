HUAWEI has today launched a trio of new phones in the Nova 7 series. The HUAWEI Nova 7, Nova 7 Pro, and Nova 7 SE fall in different price brackets, but have a lot in common such as quad rear camera setup, dual-mode 5G support, and a hole-punch display.
All three HUAWEI Nova 7 series phones pack a 64MP camera and support the proprietary 40W wired fast charging tech as well. The top-tier HUAWEI Nova 7 Pro features a periscope camera system for the telephoto lens and has a curved OLED display, while its other two siblings pack a flat panel with a circular cutout.
Listed below are the key specifications of HUAWEI’s Nova 7 series phones:
|HUAWEI Nova 7 Pro
|HUAWEI Nova 7
|HUAWEI Nova 7 SE
|6.57-inch FHD+ OLED
|6.53-inch FHD+ OLED
|6.5-inch FHD+ LCD
|Kirin 985
|Kirin 985
|Kirin 820
|8GB RAM
|8GB RAM
|8GB RAM
|128GB / 256GB storage
|128GB / 256GB storage
|128GB / 256GB storage
|Rear camera:
|Rear camera:
|Rear camera:
|64MP (f/1.8) main
8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide
8MP (f/3.4) telephoto
5x optical zoom
10x hybrid zoom
50x digital zoom
2MP (f/2.4) macro
|64MP (f/1.8) main
8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide
8MP (f/2.4) telephoto
3x optical zoom
5x hybrid zoom
20x digital zoom
2MP (f/2.4) macro
|64MP (f/1.8) main
8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide
2MP (f/2.4) macro
2MP (f/2.4) depth
|Front cameras
|Front camera
|Front camera
|32MP (f/2.2) main
8MP (f/2.2) depth
|32MP (f/2.2)
|16MP (f/2.0)
|Battery
|Battery
|Battery
|4,000mAh battery
40W fast charging
|4,000mAh battery
40W fast charging
|4,000mAh battery
40W fast charging
|EMUI 10.1 (Android 10)
|EMUI 10.1 (Android 10)
|EMUI 10.1 (Android 10)
|178 grams
|180 grams
|189 grams
|73.74×160.36×7.98 (mm)
|74.33×160.64×7.96 (mm)
|162.31x75x8.58 (mm)
|Colors
Color 7, Midsummer Purple, Wonderland Forest, Honey Red, and Bright Black
|Colors
Color 7, Midsummer Purple, Wonderland Forest, Honey Red, and Bright Black
|Colors
Silver Moon Star, Midsummer Purple, Wonderland Forest, and Magic Night Black
|Starts at ¥3,699 (~$520)
|Starts at ¥2,999 (~$420)
|Starts at ¥2399 (~$340)
But do keep in mind that all three phones run the HMS version of Android 10, which means they don’t have access to essential Google services. The HUAWEI Nova 7, Nova 7 Pro, and Nova 7 SE are now up for pre-order in China and will go on sale April 28 onwards. We are yet to hear about the HUAWEI Nova 7 series’ international availability.
Source: Huawei