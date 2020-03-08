Author
HUAWEI Nova 7 series will reportedly debut in April, and one of its members will be the Nova 7 SE. But before HUAWEI could officially announce it, key specifications of the upcoming phone have already been leaked.

As per a reliable source, the HUAWEI Nova 7 SE will feature a 6.5-inch punch hole display, much like its predecessor. It will be powered by the mid-range Kirin 820 SoC that also comes with an integrated modem to enable 5G support.

Coming to the camera department, the upcoming HUAWEI phone will pack a 64-megapixel main camera, most likely arranged in a quad lens setup. The HUAWEI Nova 7 SE’s battery will offer 22.5W fast charging support, while a side-mounted fingerprint sensor will handle authentication.

Source: Weibo

