The HUAWEI Nova 6 5G will soon join the recently announced Nova 5T, if the images leaked above and below are legit. They were posted to Weibo, claiming to depict the Nova 6.

The phone has been rumored for a November release, which obviously didn’t happen. December is the most likely candidate, if HUAWEI wants to push it out this year.

Rumors also suggest a 6.4-inch FHD+ display, Kirin 990 chip, 8GB of memory and up to 256GB of storage.

Camera-wise, there’s chatter about a possible 60MP+12MP+2MP+2MP quad-system on the back with a dual 32MP+8MP duo on the front. These are all clearly visible in the pictures above and below.

The HUAWEI Nova 6 5G has been in the headlines since the beginning of October, revealing the device renders in blue, a real life sighting, and a red version.











Source: Weibo