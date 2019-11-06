The Huawei Nova 6 5G first popped up about two weeks ago, when we saw an exclusive render leak depicting the device in blue. Shortly after, a real life sighting of the phone gave us a better look at its dual-selfie cameras and pill-shaped punch hole.

Now we’re looking at the same, upcoming device, in it red iteration, courtesy of Evan Blass. It’s a better, higher-resolution look at the same phone, in a different color, and that’s pretty much what the leak reveals.

As for the phone itself, rumor has it that December is a strong candidate for its launch. In terms of specs, we can tell it will likely have an LCD display, since the fingerprint scanner seems to be side-mounted. Camera-wise, in addition to the dual-selfie shooters, there seem to be four cameras on the back, for a total of six.

Source: Evan Blass (Twitter, Private)