Huawei Nova 6 5G leaks in real life, shows off dual-selfie camera

The pill-shaped, oval, double-punch hole Huawei Nova 6 5G that leaked in the form of official renders over the weekend is allegedly pictured in real life above. The image was posted on Weibo and clearly shows the Galaxy S10 Plus-like dual selfie cameras on the top left cutout.

The device is in a case and the information on the display is blurred, but the dual-selfie cameras are clearly visible. Previous reports suggest that Huawei could officially introduce the Nova 6 5G in December, and rumor has it it will also come in a standard, 4G flavor.

There are no other details at the moment, except what the previously leaked renders, and this image reveal. The back features either three cameras plus a ToF sensor (in which case it will be marketed as a quad-camera phone), or three cameras and a laser auto-focus.