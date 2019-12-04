The upcoming HUAWEI Nova 6 5G doesn’t seem to be a secret anymore. Since it surfaced in the beginning of October, we’ve seen device renders in blue, a real life sighting, and a red version as well.

Now we have a complete set of leaks, all of them real life sightings, showing off the specs, dual-selfie cameras, and color options.

In the main picture above you can see two color options: Honey Red and Provence. As per the leak itself, the red version will be exclusive to the 5G Nova 6 model, while the Provence shade will be available for the regular variant.

In the two images below we’re looking at the same Provence color, in hand, as well as the front of the device. Of note is the pill-shaped, oval punch hole for the dual-selfie cameras, believed to consists of a 32MP unit and an 8MP shooter.

The back reveals the alleged 60MP+12MP+2MP+2MP quad-camera system.





The last gallery below shows off pretty much the same, however, the display reveals the entire spec-sheet of the Nova 6 and Nova 6 5G.

The difference between the two devices seem to be the 5G connectivity, present thanks to the Balong 5000 modem chip, and a battery larger (by 100mAh) on the 5G unit. All the other specs seem to be identical, as per the below.

At the core of the phone sits the Kirin 990 chip. While the front-facing duo is the same as the rumored specs, with a 32MP and an 8MP unit, the camera system on the back is totally different from what we’ve heard.

Listed are a 40MP+8MP+8MP shooters, with possibly a laser assist unit, or a depth sensor that isn’t part of the specs.

The display is a 6.57-inch panel with FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Powering everything is the AOSP Android 10-based EMUI 10, a 4,100mAh battery for the standard, and a 4,200mAh juice pack for the 5G variant, both supporting HUAWEI’s own 40W SuperCharge charging system.

With all the beans spilled, we believe that a launch is imminent.







Source: Weibo (1), (2), Baidu