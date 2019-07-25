Android

Huawei Nova 5i Pro, aka Mate 30 Lite official renders leak

The Huawei Mate 30 Lite will be the entry level model in the upcoming Mate 30-series, and will be launched in China as the Nova 5i Pro tomorrow, July 26. We’ve recently seen the phone leaked in some real-life images, complete with its quad-camera setup and punch-hole display, and now we’re being treated to official press renders which reveal some of the color options the device will be available in: black (above), teal and blue gradients (below).

We know pretty much everything about the phone. It will feature a 6.26-inch display with a punch-hole for the 32MP selfie shooter, and a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera, a 8MP unit, as well as two 2MP sensors. The new Kirin 810 chip, paired with 6- and 8GB of RAM options, will take care of the heavy lifting, coming in pair with 128- and 256GB of storage. Battery is expected to be rated at 3,900mAh (4,000mAh according to other reports).

