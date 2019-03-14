Huawei Nova 4e announced with Kirin 710, 6GB of RAM, triple cameras

After yesterday’s leaked renders of the Huawei Nova 4e, the phone is finally official, as expected. It is believed that the Huawei Nova 4e for the Chinese market will end up being the Huawei Mate 30 Lite internationally, so this gives us an early glimpse at what the phone is.

Unlike the Nova 4 (sans e), the Nova 4e is powered by a Kirin 710 SoC processor, that is helped by either 4- or 6GB RAM. There’s 128GB of storage on board which is expandable via microSD, and its screen is a 6.15-inch LCD display with a waterdrop notch, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 2312 x 1080 resolution. The notch is housing the 32MP front-facer that has an aperture of f/2.0.

The triple-camera setup on the back consists of a trio of 24MP + 8 MP + 2MP shooters, as in standard + wide angle + depth sensor. EMUI9 is the platform of choice, based on Android 9 Pie, and the battery is a 3,340mAh unit.

Color options will include Gradient Blue, Midnight Black, and Pearl White. It be available in China starting March 21, and it will set you back CNY 1,999 ($298) for the 4GB of RAM version, and CNY 2,299 ($342) for the 6GB variant.

Huawei is expected to unveil the P30 line-up on March 26, consisting of the Huawei P30, P30 Pro, and P30 Lite.