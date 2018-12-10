Huawei Nova 4 teaser hints smaller punch hole than on Galaxy A8s

The Huawei Nova 4 might not be the first punch-hole smartphone to be announced — that title goes to Samsung’s Galaxy A8s — but it can still beat Samsung by displaying a smaller hole. Of course, if the real punch hole turns out to be the same dimension as the one the company is promoting, something Samsung can’t really say, as many were disappointed to see a larger hole in the Infinity O display than the one teased on posters and invites.

The Huawei Nova 4 is going to become official on December 17, and, while it appears to have a smaller punch hole on the top left, it also looks to not be able to completely get rid of the bottom chin. The Huawei Nova 4 is expected to be powered by either the Kirin 710 or the Kirin 980 chip, and reports claim that it will likely sport at least 6GB of RAM.