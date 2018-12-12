Huawei Nova 4 split-tiered with 48MP or 20MP lead camera, leak shows
We may be devoured whole by holes that device manufacturers will dig to place its cameras before we talk about some of the more important aspects of some new-age phones.
The Galaxy A8s and Huawei Nova 4 have made splashes recently as the rumored frontrunners to feature the “hole-punched” display — where a minimal camera slot is placed entirely within the screen area. But with the Nova 4, we’re also hearing of its massive optical firepower with a 48-megapixel rear camera.
That speculation comes off of what’s supposedly a corporate slideshow capture leaked to Weibo that there will be at least two versions of the Nova 4. While both versions are to feature a 25-megapixel selfie camera in addition to 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel auxiliary rear sensors, that crucial lead sensor will either be 20 megapixels or 48 megapixels.
Huawei’s subsidiary, Honor, launched its View 20 smartphone this week which also features a 48-megapixel main camera.
Other standard specs listed include a 2310 x 1080 display spanning across 6.4 inches, a last-gen Kirin 970 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and a 3,750mAh battery with 18W charging available. Colors range from black and white to blue and red.
It’s hard to determine the price disparity for a singular, but significant spec line at this point, but the launch event on December 17 should take care of things.
