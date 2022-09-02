HUAWEI today unveiled the brand new Nova 10 and Nova 10 Pro midranger devices at the IFA 2022 consumer electronics show in Berlin. The two new midrangers were developed with a focus on the latest photography trends. The new devices feature an impressive camera setup on both the front and back, and come equipped with the Snapdragon 778 4G chipset.

The difference between the two devices is marginal, and the most obvious change is the display size, the selfie camera module, and the battery capacity. The HUAWEI Nova 10 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display and 120z refresh rate. The Nova 10 Pro comes with the same panel, but it has a slightly larger, 6.78-inch panel.

Both devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 4G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage. Both the Nova 10 and Nova 10 Pro run HUAWEI’s custom HarmonyOS 2.0 software. Unfortunately, Google Play services is still missing from these devices.

4 Images HUAWEI Nova 10 HUAWEI Nova 10 HUAWEI Nova 10 HUAWEI Nova 10

Close

HUAWEI also mentions in the press release that their HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) is growing rapidly, and it’s “constantly evolving to offer superior mapping and navigation, search, mail and shopping capabilities to users across multiple devices.” HUAWEI says that HMS now boasts more than 580 million monthly active users, with more than 45 million of those based in Europe. App Gallery (HMS’s application store) also has more than 5.5 million registered developers, which is impressive given that it launched only just a few years ago.

When it comes to the camera department, both devices are equipped with nearly identical sensors on the back. The HUAWEI Nova 10 features a 50MP f/1.9 primary sensor with PDAF, an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. The Nova 10 Pro features the exact same layout and sensors, but its primary is a 50MP f/1.8 aperture camera.

4 Images HUAWEI Nova 10 Pro HUAWEI Nova 10 Pro HUAWEI Nova 10 Pro

HUAWEI Nova 10 Pro



Close

There are also a few small differences on the front. The HUAWEI Nova 10 comes with a center hole-punch cutout that houses a massive 60MP f/2.4 ultrawide selfie camera. The Nova 10 Pro has a pill-shaped cutout that houses an 8MP f/2.2 sensor and the same 60MP f/2.4 selfie camera with autofocus.

Battery-wise, the HUAWEI Nova 10 comes with a 4,000 mAh battery, and it supports 66W fast-wired charging. The HUAWEI Nova 10 Pro is equipped with a slightly larger, 4,500 mAh battery, and it supports impressive 100W fast-wired charging. HUAWEI claims that a quick top-up from 20-80% will take only 10 minutes, which is rare to see, and is quite impressive to see on a midranger.

Both devices have Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and an under-display optical fingerprint sensor. The two devices are also available in the same colors, including Starry Black and Starry Silver, in the United Kingdom. The HUAWEI Nova 10 will start £429.99 (~$500), while the Nova 10 Pro will retail from £629.99 (~$740).

Will the new HUAWEI Nova 10 series deliver on its promise?

HUAWEI Nova 10 Pro

HUAWEI has been known as one of the leading technology companies and still has one of the best camera quality on its high-end devices. With the new Nova 10 series, HUAWEI showed us that it still has its own unique ways to impress us, and it’s not every day we see midrangers with such fast charging speeds, and impressive camera layouts.

HUAWEI always had an excellent camera layout on both the front and back. We’re glad to see the company focus more on the selfie camera, since this device is likely aimed at the younger audience that tends to use the front camera more to capture important memories.

While the two new midrangers lack support for 5G, it’s not entirely essential today, but we certainly would’ve been happier to see it on these devices. It would have made it a no-brainer, but given that 5G doesn’t often offer much faster speeds, at least here in Europe, it’s something that we don’t mind as much.

All in all, the new HUAWEI Nova 10 and Nova 10 Pro appear to be priced appropriately and have the hardware and specifications that we expected at this price tag. Although, these aren’t perfect, and there are plenty of caveats that we have mentioned earlier. That being said, it seems to be a decent offer, and we look forward to trying to get our hands on one or both of the new devices.