Huawei’s notchless design comes first, ECG on Apple Watch Series 4 | Pocketnow Daily
Buy and sell used cameras and lenses on the marketplace with more trust and less fees at Swappa.
On Pocketnow Daily, Huawei will reportedly be launching the Nova 4 on December 4th with the punch hole display concept. Some rumors point to the McLaren variant of the OnePlus 6T possibly bringing up to 10GB of RAM. A watchOS update may finally turn on the Apple Watch Series 4’s ECG feature. According to one analyst, OPPO is working on a foldable smartphone for MWC, as well as a phone with 5G. We end today’s show with Samsung’s 12 Days of Deals on smartphones, smartwatches, TVs and more.
- Huawei punch hole smartphone coming in December, might be the Nova 4
- The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition could come with 10GB of RAM
- Apple Watch Series 4 ECG will be enabled by the next watchOS
- OPPO foldable smartphone coming at MWC 2019
- Samsung has 12 days of deals that you don’t want to miss out on
Discuss This Post