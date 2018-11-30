Huawei’s notchless design comes first, ECG on Apple Watch Series 4 | Pocketnow Daily

Android

On Pocketnow Daily, Huawei will reportedly be launching the Nova 4 on December 4th with the punch hole display concept. Some rumors point to the McLaren variant of the OnePlus 6T possibly bringing up to 10GB of RAM. A watchOS update may finally turn on the Apple Watch Series 4’s ECG feature. According to one analyst, OPPO is working on a foldable smartphone for MWC, as well as a phone with 5G. We end today’s show with Samsung’s 12 Days of Deals on smartphones, smartwatches, TVs and more.


