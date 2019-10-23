Huawei needs a GMS alternative, not an Android replacement

Huawei executives stated several times over the past months that the company wants to continue working with Google, and wants to be part of the Android family. As a direct effect of the U.S. ban, its latest flagship smartphones, the Mate 30-series, have launched with Android, but without GMS (Google Mobile Services).

Even though Huawei has an operating system in the works, dubbed HongmengOS (HarmonyOS), Huawei’s VP of public relations, Joy Tan, said that the company doesn’t need to replace Android, but find an alternative to GMS.

A viable alternative to Android’s operating system will take years to complete — Joy Tan

With the Mate 30, and, possibly moving forward, if the ban stays in place, Huawei will focus on HMS (Huawei Mobile Services), as an alternative. It is part of the company’s plan to succeed without Google.

As Huawei is trying to make HMS as competitive and compelling as it possibly can, reports are talking about a future dual-OS Huawei P40 flagship, that will be compatible with both Android and HongmengOS.