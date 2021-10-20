HUAWEI is all set to announce its new nova series tomorrow. The company will unveil its new smartphone series at a physical launch event (yes, you read that right). HUAWEI is hosting one of the first in-person launch events in a long time at the Messe Wien Exhibition and Congress Center in Vienna. To help attendees move around and attend the event, HUAWEI has partnered with Moovit. Moovit was acquired by Intel back in 2020 and has served more than 1 billion people in more than 3,200 cities across 106 countries. HUAWEI says that by using Moovit’s trip plan, attendees can easily reach the venue without the need for a private vehicle. Users will be able to see real-time arrivals and live directions on the Moovit app.

“Our partners are the lifeblood of HUAWEI’s developing ecosystem and we always look for opportunities to innovate and support each other. We hope to continue to work together to bring more value and useful services to our customers as and when they need it most,” said Derek Yu, President of Central Eastern Europe, Nordic and Canada Region, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

Moovit app is available on HUAWEI’s AppGallery and the Google Play Store. There’s also a web version of the app available for those who don’t want to download an app specifically for the event. HUAWEI says that using Moovit, attendees can find all transport updates and look for the most direct route to the exhibition center. There are two underground stations located a “stone’s throw away distance” from the Messe Wien Exhibition center’s entrance. For those of you who’re attending the event tomorrow, you can scan the QR code given below and it will directly take you to Moovit’s page for the HUAWEI nova series launch. From there, you can easily plan your travel to the venue.

“Moovit is delighted to expand its partnership with HUAWEI to help simplify and improve urban mobility,” said Samuel Sed Piazza, Director of Partnerships at Moovit. “We understand that the visitor experience begins from the moment they leave their accommodation, and we can ensure that they will have a convenient experience using Moovit to travel to and from the venue, and not miss special HUAWEI highlights.”

Moovit is the same app that was used by attendees of the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics and even the 2018 Euro league Finals attendees. The company has also added a dedicated page for directions to the HUAWEI nova series launch event venue in the app. It is available in over 45 languages and can adapt to the user’s regional language. So if you’re coming from Poland, the page will be displayed in Polish. Similarly, if you’re attending from Turkey, the page will open in Turkish. And yes, the function will also work whilst you’re in Vienna.

It’s only a day before the nova series is introduced officially. The company is one of the first to host a physical launch event in a long time. We’ll be covering the launch here at Pocketnow so stay tuned for all the coverage!