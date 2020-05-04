Huawei P30 Huawei P30 Pro

As per a new report, HUAWEI could announce a P30 Pro ‘New Edition’ soon. The information comes from a promo offer on HUAWEI Germany website. To recall, the company had announced a P30 Lite New Edition earlier this year. The handset also comes with Google Mobile Services (GMS).

The P30 Lite New Edition comes with an increased RAM and internal storage. The same could be the case with P30 Pro New Edition. Further, it is also said to feature GMS.

For reference, HUAWEI P30 series was launched in 2019 with Kirin 980 SoC, Leica quad camera system, curved display, and more. These were one of the last HUAWEI devices to come with GMS.

As per the German website, the promotional period for the new device will run from 15 May to June 4. Hence, it is expected to be announced on May 15. It must be noted that the promo is a mystery just like the phone itself. HUAWEI hasn’t announced the launch of this device yet.

Source: Huawei Central

