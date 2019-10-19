Huawei MediaPad M7 render leaks, reveals first punch-hole tablet

The Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro, announced last year at the 2018 MWC, was a great flagship tablet, followed up by the MediaPad M5 Lite, and more recently by the MediaPad M6 this year. According to a new report, Huawei is already working on the MediaPad M7.

Huawei might hold on to the announcement until CES or MWC 2019, but, as per the report, the MediaPad M7 will likely be a flagship Android slate. It will reportedly feature the first punch-hole design on a tablet, which will house the selfie camera, and the usual M-Pen stylus support.

With the punch hole, Huawei made the bezels slimmer, as seen in the renders, also by getting rid of the home button. This either means there will be no fingerprint scanner, or Huawei will use an in-display unit.

The camera on the back appears to be a dual-camera system, and, in terms of specs, the report mentions the possibility of a Kirin 990 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. Sadly, if the status quo remains unchanged, it will have the same fate as the Mate 30-series smartphones, launching without official Google support due to the U.S. ban.