Android

Lighter specs, richer media on the Huawei MediaPad M5 lite

Overview
Processor

HiSilicon Kirin 659
Octa-core (8x2.36GHz Cortex-A53)
Mali-T830 MP2 GPU

Screen Size

10.1 inches LCD
1920 x 1200 (~224 ppi)
ClariVu 5.0 enhancement

Memory

3GB RAM

Storage

32GB storage + microSD up to 256GB

Camera/s

Rear: 8MP
Front: 8MP

Battery

7,500mAh battery
Huawei QuickCharge

Weight

475 grams

Materials

Metal unibody with 2.5D glass

Operating System

EMUI 8.0
Android 8.0 Oreo

Huawei’s MediaPad series of tablets roll on — the latest addition to join the big-screen, loud-speaking lineup at CES 2019 is the MediaPad M5 lite.

Don’t let the “lite” suffix fool you. If your priorities are mostly on the four Harman Kardon-tuned speakers and a full HD LCD with AI-enhanced color adjustments, you might have your reason to spend the $299 right there. In our hands-on experience, we found that music could fill a comfy living room easily.

Adding on, the lite model also targets young families with a dedicated Kids’ Corner app with a siloed content bay for children’s eyes. Parents can utilize the fingerprint sensor to make sure that whenever their kid authenticates into the tablet, they automatically enter into the app. The device’s sensors are also used to tell kids to back away if their faces get to close to the screen or to straighten up if they are slouching or using the tablet while lying down. Guardians can also schedule blue light reduction for easier viewing at night and a time-out feature to make sure the tots go to bed.

Other features include a slot for microSD capacity up to 256GB, Android Oreo with EMUI 8.0, a USB-C port, a headphone jack and the M-Pen lite stylus for writing.

Amazon and Newegg will have stock to sell late this month.

