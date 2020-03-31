Huawei is already starting to feel the pressure of not having Google services in its latest devices. However, there may be a way for these apps to make their way back to Huawei and Honor smartphones. The devices would still come without the Google Play Store, but they could have access, once again, to Google’s apps.

The latest Huawei P40 series has just launched without Google Mobile Services. This means that you can’t access the Play Store or any of Google’s apps from these smartphones, but there may be a way around the effects of the US trade ban imposed on the Chinese company. It seems that Huawei may ask Google to submit its apps directly to Huawei’s app store, just like they do with Apple’s App Store.

“We hope Google services can be available through our AppGallery, just like how Google services are available through Apple’s App Store,” Huawei’s Rotating Chairman Eric Xu

Google already uploads its apps on Apple’s App Store and even on the Galaxy Store in Samsung devices. Now, this last one still works on Android, so the case with Huawei devices wouldn’t be so different. Of course, this would need a lot of cooperation from Google, and maybe this way, Huawei’s sales numbers may start going up again.

Source Android Authority

Via CNBC