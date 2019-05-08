Huawei’s first 5G phone will be launched on May 16 in London

Huawei’s Mate X foldable smartphone is 5G capable, but future owners will have to still wait a little bit more for the device to be available. The P30 and P30 Pro flagships have already been announced, and the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro are usually unveiled in September or October, something a company executive confirmed for this year as well.

So what is Huawei unveiling on May 16 in London? Despite Huawei CEO Richard Yu expecting the 5G to be available first on the Mate series, as reported by CNET, the company is set to unveil its first 5G smartphone next week.

What could it be? Our money is on the Mate 20 X 5G, which already appeared in reports late last month. Like the Mate X, the Mate 20 X 5G is powered by Huawei’s own Balong 5000 5G modem chip, and will apparently have a slightly smaller, 4,200mAh battery, but with faster, 40W fast charging capabilities. Everything else should stay identical to the original Mate 20 X.