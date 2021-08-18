Huawei today announced that its first flagship standalone monitor – the Huawei MateView – will be available to pre-order from today until August 31. The new monitor will go on sale from September 1, and it will be available from the Huawei store and selected retailers.

The Huawei MateView monitor has a wide range of smart features. It has a pro-grade standalone monitor featuring a 28.2-inch 3:2 panel at 3840 x 2560 resolution. Huawei says that each monitor is professionally calibrated in the factory, and they all support 98-percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 100-percent of the sRGB gamut.

The Huawei MateView not only supports connections from cable but also from wireless inputs such as smartphones, tablets, and more. As for inputs, it has two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, one HDMI port, one Mini DisplayPort, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The monitor can also use mice and keyboards as input and navigation peripherals for connected devices such as notebooks and smartphones. This allows users the flexibility to switch between multiple devices without having to re-plug all their peripherals.

The monitor also has two high-powered front-firing speakers, which are embedded into the stand. Also integrated into the stand are two microphones, which support built-in noise reduction algorithms to help to make your conference calls clearer.

Huawei will offer the MateView for £599.99 bundled with a choice of either a Huawei Sound X Speaker, Huawei FreeBuds Studio wireless earbuds, or a Huawei MatePad 10.4 (3GB RAM and 32GB storage) at no extra cost. Keep in mind that this bundle will only be available from the Huawei Store. Additionally, customers who purchase the Huawei MateView monitor at selected retailers before September 30th will also qualify for £200 cashback on their purchase. More information can be found here.