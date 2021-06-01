Over the past few quarters, HUAWEI has been quietly diversifying the portfolio of its products, especially in the domain of computing accessories. The HUAWEI Display 23.8” market the company’s foray into the domain of monitors, and now, it is further building up on those foundations. The latest addition to the company’s product family is the HUAWEI MateView GT curved screen gaming monitor that has a cool dual front-firing speaker bar embedded into the stand.

The design looks like a million bucks, but the features are nothing short of impressive either. You get a beautiful 34-inch curved LCD display with a resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels and a 178-degree viewing angle. The screen offers a refresh rate of 165Hz, a 21:9 aspect ratio, and a screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent. The panel on HUAWEI MateView GT covers 90 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 121 percent of the sRGB palette, while the peak brightness output stands at 350 nits.

Interestingly, the HUAWEI MateView GT curved gaming monitor comes with a Dark Field Control feature that automatically adjusts the display brightness in low-light and over-exposed scenes, allowing users to easily spot on-screen elements, especially opponents in a competitive game. It supports the local dimming tech too, and has also passed the TUV Rheinland test for cutting down on harmful blue light exposure.

Talking about that cool soundbar at the base of HUAWEI MateView GT, it includes two speakers with 2.0 stereo sound support. Plus, the RGB touch panel on the top is customizable with the ability to make volume adjustments as well as lighting effects. It is up for grabs in China right now, and will soon make its way to Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, Japan, and other regions.

Aside from a gaming-centric monitor, the company is also adding another interesting product to its portfolio in the form of HUAWEI MateView, a flagship monitor with a stunning design and impressive specs. It features a 28.2-inch 4K HDR display with a unique 3:2 aspect ratio, a stunning 94 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 500 nits of peak brightness. The panel covers 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 100 percent of the sRGB spectrum.