HUAWEI India has teased the launch of the MatePad T8 tablet. Its Twitter account posted a puzzle that hints at the upcoming launch. To recall, it was launched back in May. The tablet features an 8-inch HD+ display with 80% screen-to-body ratio and a curved-edge metal body.

Each word that you spot in this crossword is a feature of our next big surprise! Link up all the missing letters together and find the name of our big surprise.

Each word that you spot in this crossword is a feature of our next big surprise! Link up all the missing letters together and find the name of our big surprise.

Let's see who cracks this 'Ultimate Puzzle!'

The HUAWEI MatePad T8 is powered by the Octa-core MediaTek MT8768 SoC paired with 2GB RAM. It sports a 5MP autofocus rear camera and a 2MP front camera. Further, it runs EMUI 10.0.1 based on Android 10.

The tablet packs a 5,100mAh battery with support for 5W charging through a micro USB port. The company says it can last up to 12 hours in video playback and offer 12 hours of browsing web pages. It is likely to be a budget tablet.