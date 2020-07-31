HUAWEI-MatePad-T8
HUAWEI India has teased the launch of the MatePad T8 tablet. Its Twitter account posted a puzzle that hints at the upcoming launch. To recall, it was launched back in May. The tablet features an  8-inch HD+ display with 80% screen-to-body ratio and a curved-edge metal body.

The HUAWEI MatePad T8 is powered by the Octa-core MediaTek MT8768 SoC paired with 2GB RAM. It sports a 5MP autofocus rear camera and a 2MP front camera. Further, it runs EMUI 10.0.1 based on Android 10.

The tablet packs a 5,100mAh battery with support for 5W charging through a micro USB port. The company says it can last up to 12 hours in video playback and offer 12 hours of browsing web pages. It is likely to be a budget tablet.

