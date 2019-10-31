Huawei MatePad Pro render leaks (aka Huawei MediaPad M7)

Rumors and leaks concerning Huawei’s upcoming flagship tablet surfaced two weeks ago, when a report leaked a couple of renders at what was believed to be the upcoming Huawei MediaPad M7. Even Blass is chiming in, polishing up the original report, with new information.

According to Blass, the name of the slate will be Huawei MatePad Pro, which makes sense, considering Huawei’s push for the Mate brand. What’s even more interesting is that Blass posted a high-res render of the device, revealing a lot more.

We can clearly see the narrow bezels, achieved by drilling a hole in the display for the selfie camera. The home button is also out, which makes us believe the fingerprint sensor was either moved to the back/sides, or placed underneath the display.

Part of the render is an M Pen, which could be the current model (that’s compatible with the Mate 30 Pro), or a new one, and we see a keyboard cover that also props the tablet up, pretty much like in the case of the 2018 MediaPad M5 Pro.

We only have the front view, but something tells us Blass is holding on for the back view just a little bit. From the previous report we know to expect dual back cameras, and no visible fingerprint scanner. And, if the past is of any indication, multimedia will be a beast: the 2018 MediaPad M5 Pro featured four Harman/Kardon speakers.