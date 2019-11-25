Just as the leaks and the official teaser suggested, Huawei made the MatePad Pro official today. It wasn’t part of a fancy launch event, but the Chinese tech giant softly launched its iPad competitor on Weibo, indicating that, for now, it’s a China-only device. Whether it will be available later in other regions is yet unknown, but we expect it to be.

The Huawei MatePad Pro is powered by the same Kirin 990 chip that sits at the core of the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro. It features either 6- or 8GB of RAM, and 128- or 256GB of storage, depending on the configuration.

The display is a 10.8-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. It does indeed, as rumored, feature a punch-hole which is home to an 8MP selfie shooter.

Wi-Fi only and LTE versions are available, and the tablet comes with an M-Pencil (a rebranded M-Pen) as well as a hefty 7,250mAh battery that supports 40W SuperCharge fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 7.5W reverse wireless charging.

The tablet also includes a set of four Harman Kardon-certified quad-speakers, with Huawei’s Histen sound technology.

Sales begin in China on December 12, and the tablet is available in white, black, orange, and green colors. Pricing starts at CNY 3,299 ($470) going all the way up to CNY 4,499 ($640) for the 8GB/256GB LTE version. A 5G version should be available in the first quarter of next year.

Similarly to the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro, the MatePad Pro runs Android 10-based (AOSP) EMUI 10, without Google Mobile Services.

