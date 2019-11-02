Android

Huawei MatePad Pro leaked renders suggest colorful line-up

Contents
Huawei MatePad Pro

The Huawei MatePad Pro, name suggested by Evan Blass, who also leaked the above render, is the tablet we’ve initially seen leaked as the MediaPad M7. It’s punch-hole selfie-camera approach is also confirmed by a real-life sighting of the slate, and now a report suggests the colors it might be available in.

The folks over at Android Headlines suggest that the Huawei MatePad Pro will be available in at least four colors: black, white, green and orange. You can see a visual representation in the render below.

While there’s not much else to the report, it also reveals the renders for the upcoming Huawei P Smart 2020, as well as some details concerning the upcoming Huawei Nova 6 4G. Hit the source link below to find out more details on that.

Huawei MatePad ProHuawei P Smart 2020

Huawei Nova 6 4G

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Android Headlines
Posted In
Android, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Android, Huawei, Leaks, MatePad Pro, News, Nova 6 4G, P Smart 2020, Rumors
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.