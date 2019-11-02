Huawei MatePad Pro leaked renders suggest colorful line-up

The Huawei MatePad Pro, name suggested by Evan Blass, who also leaked the above render, is the tablet we’ve initially seen leaked as the MediaPad M7. It’s punch-hole selfie-camera approach is also confirmed by a real-life sighting of the slate, and now a report suggests the colors it might be available in.

The folks over at Android Headlines suggest that the Huawei MatePad Pro will be available in at least four colors: black, white, green and orange. You can see a visual representation in the render below.

While there’s not much else to the report, it also reveals the renders for the upcoming Huawei P Smart 2020, as well as some details concerning the upcoming Huawei Nova 6 4G. Hit the source link below to find out more details on that.