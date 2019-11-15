Huawei MatePad
The tablet originally known by the name of Huawei MediaPad M7 will likely launch on November 25. By the beginning of this month rumors suggested that the tablet will likely be called Huawei MatePad Pro, and a new set of renders was leaked to suggest its features.

The image above, posted on Weibo, clearly states MatePad, if you look at the big picture, with the blurred out part.

We’re expecting a slate with reduced bezels and a punch hole for the front-facing selfie camera. With dual-shooters on the back, the tablet could incorporate an in-display fingerprint scanner, as well as bring a color palette that could include black, white, green and orange options.

