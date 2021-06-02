Alongside its new Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro, HUAWEI also launched its MatePad series- the first tablets running HarmonyOS. The company has announced a 12.6-inch MatePad Pro, a smaller 10.8-inch MatePad Pro, and a new MatePad 11. While the first one uses in-house Kirin SoC, the latter two are powered by Qualcomm SoC.

The 10.8-inch MatePad Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snadragon 870 SoC. On the other hand, the MatePad 11 features a 10.95-inch display and is equipped with the Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is last year’s flagship SoC. These devices are plenty powerful. Meanwhile, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro, which is the flagship tablet runs on HUAWEI’s own Kirin 9000E processor.

While the switch to HarmonyOS doesn’t bring back Google Apps, you get HUAWEI’s AppGallery to install third-party apps. The AppGallery has been spreading its wings and offers wide array of apps. However, it is still far from the Google Play Store.

The new HarmonyOS on HUAWEI MatePad Pro is likely to draw comparisons with Apple’s iPadOS due to some similarities include a dock at the bottom where your most used apps are situated. The flagship MatePad Pro features a 12.6-inch OLED display that comes with a 1600 x 2560 resolution. You get options to choose from several accessories that include the M-Pencil and a keyboard cover.

The HUAWEI MatePad Pro packs a 10,050mAh battery that is claimed to last 14 hours on a single charge while playing videos. It supports fast charging of up to 40W. You get a triple rear camera setup, four mics and eight speakers. Plus, the tablet is compatible with WiFi-6. Pricing and release details remain unknown.

The company also introduced its second-generation M-Pencil. It is claimed to be more precise and offer lower latency at 9mn. It comes with a platinum-coated transparent nib.