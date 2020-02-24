Huawei took the stage to announce a wide range of devices today. The company also dropped the 5G variant of the MatePad Pro it announced in China late last year.

The new Huawei MatePad Pro 5G has similar specifications. It features a 10.8-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. It is powered by the Kirin 990 chip. Moreover, it comes in various storage and connectivity options. You can check those alongside the pricing below.

Huawei MatePAd Pro 5G pricing

The tablet accessories include a keyboard case (€129), Folio Cover (€39), a sleeve (€39) and an M-Pencil (€99).

It also comes with two-way wireless charging. It can mirror the screen of a paired smartphone. As per Huawei, the MatePad Pro 5G is the first tablet to support wireless charging. It supports 27W fast charging and reverse-charging devices at up to 7.5W.

The new tablet will be made available from June in mainland China as well as markets across the Asia Pacific region, EMEA, and Latin America. The 4G and Wi-Fi models will be available from April in Japan, Russia, and select markets in the Asia Pacific, EMEA, and Latin American.