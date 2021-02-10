The Android tablet space is shrinking every year. However, the likes of Samsung and Huawei are keeping the segment alive and taking the competition to Apple’s iPad. Huawei is rumored to launch a new tablet with the moniker Huawei MatePad 2 Pro 5G soon. Now, the device has been spotted on China’s 3C certification site. It reveals some key details about the upcoming tablet.

According to a report from MySmartPrice, Huawei MatePad Pro 2 5G is listed on the 3C certification site with Model Number WGR-AN19. As per the listing, the upcoming device will support 5G. Moreover, it is tipped to come with support for 40W fast charging. Aside from this, there is not much known about the upcoming tablet. And, the 3C certification has only revealed so much.

That said, tipster Digital Chat Station took to Weibo to post some more details about the Huawei MatePad Pro 2 5G. They claim that the upcoming tablet will be powered by Kirin 9000 flagship chipset and the device is codenamed as “Wanger”. As per the tipster, the alleged Huawei MatePad 2 Pro 5G will be made available in two display variants one with 12.2-inch display and another with a 12.6-inch screen with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The former is tipped to be supplied by Huaxing. It is tipped that Samsung will be the supplier for the latter display of Huawei’s next tablet, which is said to compete with the Apple iPad Pro 12.9 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+.

However, there is no confirmation if the display will be OLED or LCD. As we head towards the launch, we expect the company to post more teasers and reveal some more information about the device soon.