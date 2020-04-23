Author
Alongside the HUAWEI Nova 7 series, the Chinese networking giant also launched the HUAWEI MatePad tablet earlier today. It flaunts a sleek build that borrows design elements from the flagship MatePad Pro tablet, but features slightly watered-down internals to keep the price in check.

HUAWEI MatePad features a 10.4-inch 2K display that offers a peak brightness of 470 nits and stylus support as well. The in-house Kirin 810 chip ticks under the hood, accompanied by up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage that can further be expanded by another 512GB via a microSD card.

Both the rear and front cameras employ an 8MP sensor, while a 7,150 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support keeps the lights on. HUAWEI offers the new MatePad in both Wi-Fi only and cellular variants with 4G LTE support in tow.

The new tablet packs four Harman Kardon-tuned speakers with the proprietary HUAWEI Histen 6.0 sound effect support. HUAWEI MatePad comes in two colors starting at ¥1,899 (~$270) and will go on sale later this month, but details about international availability are under the wraps.

Source: HUAWEI

