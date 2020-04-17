Up next
Author
Tags

A mysterious HUAWEI tablet has been popping up in leaks lately, but so far, details about it have been scarce. That changes now, as the yet-to-be-announced HUAWEI MatePad 10.4 has been listed online by two major retail platforms in China, one of which is HUAWEI’s own.

The retail listings show the tablet in a single white color with gradient design on the rear panel. Oddly enough, positioning of the front camera suggests that HUAWEI’s upcoming tablet is primarily intended to be used in landscape mode.

As for the specs, the retail listings reveal variants with 4GB / 6GB of RAM, and 64GB / 128GB storage. The HUAWEI MatePad 10.4 packs a 10.4-inch display, and as per rumors, it will come equipped with the Kirin 810 chip. No word on pricing as of now, but more details will arrive following the tablet’s launch on April 23.

Source: JD.com, VMall

You May Also Like
OnePlus 8 Lite

OnePlus 8 Lite launch reportedly postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

The launch has been pushed back “at least to upcoming summer”.

Amazon’s ‘Prime Day’ may be delayed until August

It seems that this year’s Amazon Prime Day won’t take place in July as previous years because of the coronavirus, and we may have to wait until August

You can now enable Eyes open requirement to face unlock your Google Pixel 4

Now Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL users will have to have their eyes open to unlock their devices with facial recognition