A mysterious HUAWEI tablet has been popping up in leaks lately, but so far, details about it have been scarce. That changes now, as the yet-to-be-announced HUAWEI MatePad 10.4 has been listed online by two major retail platforms in China, one of which is HUAWEI’s own.

The retail listings show the tablet in a single white color with gradient design on the rear panel. Oddly enough, positioning of the front camera suggests that HUAWEI’s upcoming tablet is primarily intended to be used in landscape mode.

As for the specs, the retail listings reveal variants with 4GB / 6GB of RAM, and 64GB / 128GB storage. The HUAWEI MatePad 10.4 packs a 10.4-inch display, and as per rumors, it will come equipped with the Kirin 810 chip. No word on pricing as of now, but more details will arrive following the tablet’s launch on April 23.

Source: JD.com, VMall

