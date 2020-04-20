Up next
Earlier this month, retail listings of a yet-to-be-announced HUAWEI MatePad 10.4 went live, complete with specifications and images of the tablet. Now, the Chinese company has officially confirmed that the HUAWEI MatePad 10.4 will be launched on April 23, the same day on which the HUAWEI Nova 7 series will debut.

Talking about specifications, the HUAWEI MatePad 10.4 will be available in two variants with 4GB / 6GB of RAM, and 64GB / 128GB storage. It comes with a 10.4-inch display with FHD+ resolution and will have the in-house Kirin 810 chip ticking under the hood.

The upcoming HUAWEI tablet will be available in both Wi-Fi only as well as cellular variants, and will come equipped with a 7,250mAh battery. Notably, it will also feature four Harman Kardon-tuned speakers, while photography and video calling will be handled by 8MP cameras on the front and back.

Source: Weibo

