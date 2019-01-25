Huawei flashes MateBook X Pro sale with $150 off until January 26

The Huawei MateBook 13 is due to launch on January 29 with its raptuous Whiskey Lake Core i7 variant clocking in at a competitive $1,299.

You know what might make waiting a questionable idea? Huawei has called a sale on its existing top-of-the-line MateBook X Pro for just three days. Customers who find the 14-inch laptop at Amazon, B&H, Fry’s, Microsoft and Newegg can lock in a $150 discount through January 26.

That brings the Core i5 version with a 256GB SSD to $1,049 and the Core i7 model with 512GB of storage to $1,349. For people who need a rush deal for a premium laptop, this could be it.

However, we’d advise our power fiends to have patience: if they’re looking for Core i7 machines, the MateBook 13 will be the better choice with its 25-watt thermal envelope for $50 less than the Core i7 X Pro.

