Windows

Huawei flashes MateBook X Pro sale with $150 off until January 26

Contents

The Huawei MateBook 13 is due to launch on January 29 with its raptuous Whiskey Lake Core i7 variant clocking in at a competitive $1,299.

You know what might make waiting a questionable idea? Huawei has called a sale on its existing top-of-the-line MateBook X Pro for just three days. Customers who find the 14-inch laptop at Amazon, B&H, Fry’s, Microsoft and Newegg can lock in a $150 discount through January 26.

That brings the Core i5 version with a 256GB SSD to $1,049 and the Core i7 model with 512GB of storage to $1,349. For people who need a rush deal for a premium laptop, this could be it.

However, we’d advise our power fiends to have patience: if they’re looking for Core i7 machines, the MateBook 13 will be the better choice with its 25-watt thermal envelope for $50 less than the Core i7 X Pro.

Pocketnow may receive revenue as an affiliate of B&H Photo if you click on the product link.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Tablets, Windows
Tags
Deals, discounts, Huawei, MateBook 13, MateBook X Pro, News, retail
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.