HUAWEI unveiled the MateBook X Pro’s 2020 edition back in February, fitting the 10th generation Intel processors and a 3K display inside its sleek metallic chassis. Well, the wait is finally over, as the MateBook X Pro 2020 is now up for pre-orders from the HUAWEI Store, and will go on sale May 21 onwards from retail outlets.

Starting at £1,399, the MateBook X Pro 2020 was lauded by our Editor-in-Chief Anton D. Nagy in his review, who praised its beautiful design, reliable performance, great display, and excellent battery life. And even though it misses out on brute graphics prowess, the HUAWEI offering should be on your radar if you are looking for a premium Windows 10 ultrabook.

Tagging along is the MateBook 13’s 2020 edition, which also jazzes things up with Intel’s latest processors, a touch screen 2K display with slim bezels, and NVIDIA’s GeForce MX 250 graphics. It is also up for pre-orders starting today and will hit the shelves on the same date as the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2020.