In addition to launching the premium Huawei MateBook X Pro (2020) ultrabook earlier today, the Chinese company has also unveiled the updated MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15 laptops. The biggest upgrade is, of course, the 10th Gen Intel processors under the hood.

However, if you are willing to experiment, an AMD version of the larger MateBook D 15 is also on the table. Both the laptops feature a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button and also support the multi-screen collaboration feature.

The only key difference between the two models is the display size. The MateBook D 14 has a 14-inch panel, while the MateBook D 15 packs a larger 15.6-inch Full-HD display. Here’s a quick look at the specifications:

  • 14-inch 2160×1440 pixels display / 15.6-inch 1920×1080 pixels display
  • 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U / Core i7-10510U (optional AMD Ryzen 5 3500U)
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX250 / Radeon Vega 8 graphics
  • Up to 16GB RAM
  • Up to 256GB PCIe SSD + 1TB HDD
  • 42Wh / 56Wh battery (bundled Huawei USB-C power adapter)

Both the new Huawei MateBook D-series laptops come in Mystic Silver and Space Grey color options. The Huawei MateBook D 14 starts at €699, while the MateBook D 15 will be up for grabs starting at €649.

Via: GSMArena

Source: Huawei

