HUAWEI just announced that it upgraded its popular HUAWEI MateBook D 14 (above) and HUAWEI MateBook D 15 (below) series of laptops.

Aimed towards young consumers, the MateBook D 14, as its name implies, features a 14-inch display, while the MateBook D 15 has a 15.6-inch panel. Design-wise, HUAWEI is proud of its super-thin bezels, measuring 4.8mm for the 14-inch, and 5.3mm for the 15.6-inch model.

The MateBook D Series is the latest in our exciting range of PCs and reinforces our vision to bring new experiential innovations with every product. We are committed to delivering the best user experience to consumers and the MateBook range is stylish, powerful and smart – the perfect all-scenario devices that excel at both work and play. 2020 marks a new era of connectivity and we are excited to be at the forefront of this drive to create products that bring consumers together in a meaningful way. Anson Zhang, Managing Director of HUAWEI UK’s Consumer Business Group

These models now come equipped with a 12nm AMD Ryzen 5 3500U mobile processor, and the AMD Radeon Vega 8 embedded Graphics. There are 8GB of dual-channel DDR4 memory, and 512GB of SSD storage on the 14, with 256GB on the 15-incher.

Other notable specs include dual-antenna WLAN, 65W USB-C charging, and HUAWEI Shark Fin Fan 2.0 with dynamically optimized airflow.

Select retailers will have both models starting February 21. The Huawei MateBook D 14 (2020), in Space Grey, with 512GB storage will set you back £649.99 (about $845), and the Huawei MateBook D 15 (2020), in Space Grey, with 256GB storage, will cost £599.99 RRP (circa $780).