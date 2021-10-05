HUAWEI, today, took wraps off its MateBook 16 notebook. HUAWEI says it’s its first-ever high-performance that is “made for unleashing bigger ideas.” It not only brings the aesthetic design of the MateBook lineup, but also features pro-grade FullView Display, powerful internals, and collaboration features that bring “best ideas to life.”

The 16-inch screen of the MateBook 16 is made for productivity and creative work, says HUAWEI. The 16-inch FullView touch display supports a resolution of up to 2.5K and features TÜV Rheinland Certification for Color Accuracy and Quick Stability that allows the display to produce true-to-life colors. It boasts a 90% screen-to-body ratio. It can display up to 1.07 billion colors across 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut, allowing for core professional work. The company says every MateBook 16 device is calibrated at the factory to achieve a professional color accuracy average rating of ΔE = 1. In addition, the laptop features low blue light emissions and no flicker, making late nights less taxing on the eyes.

MateBook 16 is powered by an AMD Ryzen Series processor. It comes in two variants: one with AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and another one with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H. The GPU on board is AMD’s own Radeon Graphics processor. The AMD processor is coupled with a high-performance SSD drive “that is needed to support typical office scenarios, such as office work, design, and coding.”

To keep everything cool, HUAWEI has added its new Shark fin fan cooling system that claims to deliver an “outstanding silent performance.” The new cooling technology has two pro-grade 75mm+ fans, dual heat pipes, and a hinge air inlet design that allows for the system to keep the sound low.

The laptop is backed by an 84Wh battery. It comes with a 135W power adapter that support’s HUAWEI’s fast charging tech. HUAWEI says that the MateBook 16 laptop can last up to 3.5 hours on a 15-minute charge. On the connectivity front, HUAWEI MateBook 16 features two USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, two USB C ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

To put the powerful internals to maximum use, HUAWEI has Incorporated many collaborative features into the MateBook 16. The s PC-Smartphone Multi-screen Collaboration lets users project their smartphone’s screen onto the PC display with a single tap and control two devices at once on a single screen. Furthermore, the notebook can connect to HUAWEI tablets, monitors, and audio products seamlessly.

For example, the laptop can connect to HUAWEI MatePad Pro to function as a drawing pad for users’ spontaneous sketches, or can be used as a second screen to host more windows for multitasking. It can also be connected to the company’s MateView and FreeBuds.

Other features of the MateBook 16 include a Fingerprint Power Button, dual-antenna Wi-Fi 6 for high speed among others. It has a ‘full-size’ backlit keyboard and front-firing dual-speaker. HUAWEI has also worked on making video calls better by adding AI noise reduction to the onboard microphones. HUAWEI says the laptop has a long-range sound pickup of up to 5 meters that provides “remarkable voice clarity in calls and video conferences”

The HUAWEI MateBook 16 with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H has been priced at €1,099 whereas the higher end AMD Ryzen 7 version has been priced at €1,199. It comes only in one Space Grey color.