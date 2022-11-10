HUAWEI has announced that its MateBook 14s laptop and Watch GT 3 SE smartwatch are now available for purchase in the UK.

HUAWEI today announced that its MateBook 14s laptop with 12th Gen Intel Core processor and Watch GT 3 SE are available for purchase in the UK. Both devices offer excellent value for money. Let's take a look at the features these two devices offer, their pricing, and availability.

Starting with the HUAWEI MateBook 14s (2022), the laptop features a slim body design with sharpened edges. The laptop comes in an excellent Space Grey featuring a metallic finish. On the inside, the device features a 2.5K touch FullView Display that refreshes at 90Hz. The device is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H, making it capable of handling every day (and even intensive) tasks with ease. Moreover, the MateBook 14s also features support for HUAWEI's Super Device.

The HUAWEI MateBook 14s has been priced at £1299.99 in the UK. It is available for purchase from HUAWEI's official website starting today and will make its way to selected retailers starting November 17, 2022. Customers who purchase the MateBook 14s from HUAWEI's official store before November 17 can get a pair of HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 at no extra cost.

Shifting our focus to the Watch GT 3 SE, consider it as a cheaper version of the Watch GT 3 that launched earlier this year. The smartwatch, however, offers many similar features at a lower price. It features a big 1.43-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass protection on top. Featuring 5ATM water resistance, the Watch GT 3 SE can accurately track 100+ sports. In addition, it also features stress monitoring, heart rate, and sleep tracking. You can learn more about the smartwatch right here.

The HUAWEI Watch GT 3 SE has been priced at £159.99. It is available for purchase from HUAWEI's official website starting today and will make its way to selected retailers starting next week. Customers who purchase the Watch GT 3 SE from HUAWEI's official store before November 29 can grab a HUAWEI Smart Scales 3 — that provides an in-depth analysis of your body's health — for free.

