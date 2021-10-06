Along with the HUAWEI MateBook 16, a notebook that’s targeted towards professionals, HUAWEI also introduced its MateBook 14s. HUAWEI says its new MateBook laptop “inherits the existing MateBook DNA” and brings a new aesthetic design, better innovative features, and a smart experience.

HUAWEI MateBook 14s comes in a slim body design with sharpened edges. On the front is the 2.5K resolution screen that has an aspect ratio of 3:2. It’s HUAWEI’s “signature” FullView Display with four narrow bezels and a high screen-to-body ratio of 90%. It supports a 100% sRGB wide color gamut and can display up to 1.07 billion colors. “The 10-point multi-touch support allows users to be more efficient when handling tasks,” says HUAWEI.

One of the key features of the MateBook 14s display is that it supports up to a 90Hz refresh rate. Users can toggle between high-refresh rates by using the Fn and R key, and the display supports two refresh rates: 60Hz and 90Hz. MateBook 14s also supports TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) and Flicker-Free certifications and supports auto-brightness as well.

MateBook 14s is powered by Intel’s new 11th Gen Core Processor which is coupled with Intel Iris Xᵉ integrated graphics. For all those performance hoggers, HUAWEI has added a performance mode that boosts the CPU’s TDP to 45W and can be toggled using the Fn + P shortcut. Along with the 1TB NVMe PCle SSD, HUAWEI says MateBook 14s “allows users to stay productive, unleash their creativity, and multitask with ease.” The notebook also features the HUAWEI Shark fin fan system that provides efficient and quiet cooling performance.

HUAWEI MateBook 14s is backed by a 60Wh high-capacity battery. The laptop comes with a “pocketable” 90W power adapter that promises 3 hours of battery on a 15-minute charge. The power adapter also supports HUAWEI SuperCharge for a selected range of Huawei smartphones and tablets. The versatile power adapter makes packing for traveling a lot easier, says HUAWEI.

MateBook 14s also features HUAWEI’s new HUAWEI SOUND technology. “A quad-speaker array is included on the new laptop, consisting of two tweeters and two woofers that produce powerful bass, and crisp trebles. The speakers support Huawei’s Sound Field Reproduction algorithms to create high-quality sounds coming from each side,” says HUAWEI.

The laptop is quite portable, too. It weighs 1.43kg and is only 14.7mm thick. It comes in three colors: Space Gray and Mystic Silver, and a new unique colorway, Spruce Green.

HUAWEI MateBook 14s will be available in the UK from 27th October 2021. You can pre-order the notebook starting today using this link. Customers who pre-order the device can also claim one of the following packages for free:

HUAWEI Display 23.8-inch + MatePad 10.4 3/32G + Bluetooth Mouse HUAWEI Display 23.8-inch + FreeBuds Pro + Bluetooth Mouse HUAWEI Display 23.8-inch + Watch GT 2 + Bluetooth Mouse HUAWEI Display 23.8-inch + Gentle Monster Eyewear II + Bluetooth Mouse

The variant with Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage has been priced at £1199.99 whereas the one with Intel i7, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of onboard storage has been priced at £1299.99.