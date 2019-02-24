Windows

Huawei MateBook 14 brings a new size to straight PC performance

Processor

8th Gen Intel Core i5-8265U
Quad-core (1.6-3.9GHz, 15W)
Intel UHD Graphics 620

8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U
Quad-core (1.8-4.6GHz, 15W)
Intel + NVIDIA GeForce MX250

Screen Size

14 inches LCD
2160 x 1440 (~185 ppi)
1,000:1 contrast ratio
300 nits brightness

Memory

8GB or 16GB LPDDR3 2133MHz RAM

Storage

256GB or 512GB PCIe SSD

Camera/s

Front: 1MP

Battery

57.4Wh non-removable
65W charging

Weight

1.49kg

Operating System

Windows 10 Home/Pro

If you’re looking for performance and durability in a laptop without the need for a screaming display, the Huawei MateBook X Pro (2019) has a partner in crime that might be suited for you. In fact, it’s actually a cousin to an even smaller relative of the X Pro, the MateBook 13.

Meet the MateBook 14. It’s got a smaller sandblasted metal frame to work with, but its craftsmanship still leaves little to ask for with diamond-cut corners and a full-sized keyboard. The fingerprint sensor is embedded in the power button.

The touch display’s limited to full HD resolution and there is only one USB-C port in favor of two taking full USBs, one at 2.0 spec, the other at 3.0 spec. However, there is a full HDMI port and an audio jack. Add to that optimized Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and Huawei’s Shark Fin 2.0 fan cooling system and those who jog their computers’ clock speeds up sometimes can rest assured.

With that in mind, a quick note on specs: while Intel is sticking with its 8th-generation fabrication for its Core i5 and i7 processes, these chipsets have been updated to bring a 10 percent performance bump overall. The NVIDIA GeForce MX250 discrete GPU will be added onto i7 units with 2GB of DDR5 memory.

The keyboard features the MateBook X Pro’s hidden-under-a-key camera, a responsive and fairly-sized click pad, a combo power/fingerprint sensor button and comes with stereo Dolby Atmos speakers.

Huawei’s OneHop transfer technology allows users to transfer files easily via NFC with their Huawei smartphone. They can also record either device’s screens and share copy-paste clipboards.

Space Gray, Mystic Silver and Pink Gold colors will be available. Pricing and availability are to be shortly updated.

