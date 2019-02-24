Huawei MateBook 14 brings a new size to straight PC performance

If you’re looking for performance and durability in a laptop without the need for a screaming display, the Huawei MateBook X Pro (2019) has a partner in crime that might be suited for you. In fact, it’s actually a cousin to an even smaller relative of the X Pro, the MateBook 13.

Meet the MateBook 14. It’s got a smaller sandblasted metal frame to work with, but its craftsmanship still leaves little to ask for with diamond-cut corners and a full-sized keyboard. The fingerprint sensor is embedded in the power button.

The touch display’s limited to full HD resolution and there is only one USB-C port in favor of two taking full USBs, one at 2.0 spec, the other at 3.0 spec. However, there is a full HDMI port and an audio jack. Add to that optimized Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and Huawei’s Shark Fin 2.0 fan cooling system and those who jog their computers’ clock speeds up sometimes can rest assured.

With that in mind, a quick note on specs: while Intel is sticking with its 8th-generation fabrication for its Core i5 and i7 processes, these chipsets have been updated to bring a 10 percent performance bump overall. The NVIDIA GeForce MX250 discrete GPU will be added onto i7 units with 2GB of DDR5 memory.

The keyboard features the MateBook X Pro’s hidden-under-a-key camera, a responsive and fairly-sized click pad, a combo power/fingerprint sensor button and comes with stereo Dolby Atmos speakers.

Huawei’s OneHop transfer technology allows users to transfer files easily via NFC with their Huawei smartphone. They can also record either device’s screens and share copy-paste clipboards.

Space Gray, Mystic Silver and Pink Gold colors will be available. Pricing and availability are to be shortly updated.