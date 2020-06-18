HUAWEI MateBook 13 AMD Edition

HUAWEI MateBook 13 AMD Edition is the latest addition to the HUAWEI laptop lineup. It is powered by the Ryzen 5 3500U processor and comes equipped with Radeon Vega 8 Graphics. It features the series’ signature design and a 2K HUAWEI FullView display, which comes with an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. It comes with 3:2 aspect ratio and a 2160 x 1440 pixel resolution at 200 PPI with a contrast ratio of 1000:1.

The company says that cooling is handled by a “shark fin-inspired” cooling system that comprises low-noise, high-performance fans. It has dimensions of 286 x 211 x 14.9mm and a weight of about 1.31kg. With Ryzen 5 3500U processor and Radeon Vega 8, the notebook is also equipped with dual-channel DDR4 RAM and a PCIe NVMe SSD memory.

HUAWEI MateBook 13 AMD Edition

It also features Dolby Atmos immersive audio. The HUAWEI MateBook 13 AMD Edition is available now from the Huawei Store (8GB RAM, 256GB Storage, RRP: £699) and selected retailers (8GB RAM, 512GB Storage, RRP: £749).

HUAWEI MateBook 13 AMD Edition specifications

Display13-inch (2160 x 1440 at 200PPI)
Max brightness: 300 nits
ProcessorAMD Ryzen 5 3500U
GraphicsRadeon Vega 8
RAM8GB DDR4
Storage256GB/512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
Camera1MP
AudioSpeaker x 2
Digital microphone x 2
I/OUSB-C x 2, 3.5mm headset and microphone 2-in-1 jack x 1

