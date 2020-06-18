HUAWEI MateBook 13 AMD Edition is the latest addition to the HUAWEI laptop lineup. It is powered by the Ryzen 5 3500U processor and comes equipped with Radeon Vega 8 Graphics. It features the series’ signature design and a 2K HUAWEI FullView display, which comes with an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. It comes with 3:2 aspect ratio and a 2160 x 1440 pixel resolution at 200 PPI with a contrast ratio of 1000:1.

The company says that cooling is handled by a “shark fin-inspired” cooling system that comprises low-noise, high-performance fans. It has dimensions of 286 x 211 x 14.9mm and a weight of about 1.31kg. With Ryzen 5 3500U processor and Radeon Vega 8, the notebook is also equipped with dual-channel DDR4 RAM and a PCIe NVMe SSD memory.

It also features Dolby Atmos immersive audio. The HUAWEI MateBook 13 AMD Edition is available now from the Huawei Store (8GB RAM, 256GB Storage, RRP: £699) and selected retailers (8GB RAM, 512GB Storage, RRP: £749).

HUAWEI MateBook 13 AMD Edition specifications