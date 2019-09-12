Huawei Mate30 retail box gets leaked, reveals memory capacity

The Huawei Mate30 and Mate30 Pro will become official next week, and, as we get closer to the announcement, we expect the leaks to intensify. What you see pictured above and below is allegedly the retail box of the Mate30 (regular), front and side.

While it doesn’t reveal much about the device, which is likely a Chinese unit, it does however confirm the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage configuration, which is believed to be the based model.

We do see the Leica logo on the top of the box, which isn’t surprising, as Huawei has been working with Leica on its cameras since 2016 and the Huawei P9.