Huawei Mate30 Pro spotted in the wild, flaunts waterfall display

The fact that the upcoming Mate30 Pro, to be announced by Huawei next week, on the 19th, will feature a display that is extremely curved on the edges is a fact well-known for quite some time. The phone’s screen-to-body ratio has been rumored to be insane, and the images you see above and below, allegedly showing off a Mate30 Pro in a cameo case, testify to that.

Whether it’s 90 degrees or less it’s not really important. What is important is that, while it bleeds over the edges of the phone, the display is extremely curved. Beyond bragging rights, it will be interesting to see what Huawei will do with the area that is curved, as it makes it difficult to hold the phone without interacting with the display. It will also be interesting to see how that particular edge area will be used. Other manufacturers, like Samsung, have experimented with a similar approach in the past, and have since moved away.