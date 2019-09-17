Looks like most of the headlines this week are dominated, in a vast majority, by the reports concerning the upcoming Huawei Mate30 and Mate30 Pro devices. These will be unveiled on Thursday at a special event in Munich, and have been heavily leaked over the past couple of weeks. The most extensive ones, and also most recent ones, can be found here, and here.

Today’s leak comes in the shape of a photo of a device stand that will likely be used to showcase the phone at trade shows, or in stores. They contain information which comes as a confirmation of previous rumors and reports.

Apparently the Mate30 Pro will feature the brand new Kirin 990 chip which will debut, complete with 5G support, on this phone. Additionally, it will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery — Huawei devices have been historically rated as great road warriors — with 40W fast wired, and 27W fast wireless charging. Interestingly, it will run EMUI10, based on Android 10, but the situation of Google Services is still unknown.

In the camera department, the upcoming Mate30 Pro is expected to have dual 40MP main cameras, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 3D depth-sensor. “Ultra High Definition Night Mode” is teased, as well as 7,680fps (yes, 7,680 fps!!!) super slow-motion video recording, which, compared to the Note10+’ 960fps slow-motion seems unreal.

We expect more leaks in the coming hours, as we’re getting closer to the September 19 unveiling. We will keep you posted.