Huawei Mate30 launching September 19 in Munich

We knew about September 19 as the possible launch date for the Huawei Mate30 and Mate30 Pro thanks to Dr. Wang Chenglu, President of Software Development at Huawei. He talked about it mid-August, and now the official Twitter account is confirming the launch for the Mate30 Series in Munich on September 19.

There are still a lot of questions surrounding these devices, with the latest rumors talking about them launching with no official Google support. Not that this issue can’t be fixed with a software update once the U.S. ban would be lifted, or an license granted, for Google to offer its support again…

The invite talks about going full circle in Munich, which could mean that after the Mate10 launch in Munich, and the Mate20 launch in London, the Mate30 returns to Munich. It could also mean that the rumors of the round camera arrangement are true, and Huawei will change things up a little bit on the back of its phones.

We’ll keep an eye out and let you know of all the developments.