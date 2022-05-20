HUAWEI Mate Xs 2: specs, price, features, and everything you need to know

HUAWEI unveiled its next-generation foldable device, the Mate Xs 2, recently. The new foldable from HUAWEI comes with a different form factor than the currently available foldables on the market — it comes with an outward folding display. The Mate Xs 2 packs a lot of features and is certainly a worthy competitor to the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and OPPO Find N. For those looking for a new foldable device with a great screen, premium material, and pro-grade cameras, the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 is an excellent option. Read along and learn everything about the new foldable from HUAWEI.

HUAWEI Mate Xs 2: Display and Design

Most of the foldables available in the market right now look the same. They feature a small cover screen on the outside with a foldable screen inside. The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 is a breath of fresh air as it brings a form factor that is not seen very often in the foldable market. The Mate Xs 2 sports an outward folding display just like its predecessor — which our own Roland thinks is not a very a wise choice.

Talking about the display, the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 features a 6.5-inch OLED display that can be unfolded into a 7.8-inch display. The display features a 2480×2200 pixels resolution and supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The pixel density is also very high at 424 PPI. HUAWEI says it has added an Anti-reflection Nano Optical Layer on top that keeps the view clear, even in direct sunlight. When unfolded, the Mate Xs 2 is only 5.4mm thick. It is also one of the lightest foldable available, coming in at only 255g.

One of the concerns of the foldables with an outward folding display is that the screen that folds towards the back of the phone is exposed. This raises a lot of concern as the screen can pick up a lot of scratches. HUAWEI has, however, addressed this concern and is bundling in a protective case in the box with the foldable that covers the 'back side' of the screen when it's folded. When the screen is folded with the case on, you can use the Mate Xs 2 just like any normal Android smartphone. But when you want to use full-screen real estate, you can remove the case and unfold the display.

HUAWEI says that the Xs 2 features an all-new Falcon Wing Hinge. This new mechanism allows the foldable to achieve perfect alignment between the display and hinge, all while improving the durability of the device. The company claims that the Mate Xs 2 is 2.5 times better in terms of drop resistance and 2.8 times better in terms of impact resistance than the last generation Xs. The company says it has been possible thanks to the new hinge mechanism and the advanced MIM steel used to build it.

HUAWEI Mate Xs 2: Cameras

Moving onto the cameras, the Mate Xs 2 features a triple-camera setup on the back. This setup includes a 50MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens with 120-degree FoV, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The punch-hole cutout in the front houses the smartphone's 10.7MP selfie camera. Like HUAWEI's recent flagship smartphones, the Mate Xs 2 also supports HUAWEI XD Optics technology. HUAWEI says this technology enables the cameras to take in more light, all while improving the level of detail.

Thanks to the foldable featuring an outward folding display, you can use the main cameras of the foldable (in folded mode) to take accurate portrait selfies. The 8MP telephoto lens enables 3x optical zoom, so you can move closer to the object without losing any detail.

HUAWEI Mate Xs 2: Processor, Battery, and Software

Despite being a mid-2022 flagship foldable, the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 4G processor instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The Snapdragon 888 is, still, a powerful octa-core chipset that features one ARM Cortex-X1 Kryo Prime core clocked at 2.84 GHz, three Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.42GHzm, and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

Though the Snapdragon 888 will be able to handle all the day-to-day tasks easily, the only downside of this chipset is that it doesn't support 5G networks. HUAWEI has, however, tried to compensate for the lack of 5G by improving the Wi-Fi wireless connectivity. The Mate Xs 2 is the first smartphone to support tri-band Wi-Fi.

Backing the Mate Xs 2 is a big 4600 mAh battery cell that supports HUAWEI's 66W SuperCharge technology. The company claims that HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 can be charged from 0-90% in just under 30 minutes. In addition, HUAWEI has added a Graphene Liquid Cooling System to keep the brain of the smartphone running cool. There's no support for wireless charging, though.

The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 runs on a specialized version of EMUI 12, which is based on Google's latest Android 12 operating system. The icons, display, and text adjust automatically when you unfold the screen. Thanks to the big 7.8-inch display, you can also see up to 12 people at once during a video call on the Mate Xs 2. EMUI 12 also enables smart interactions such as split-screen, multi-window, and floating app windows. Like the other HUAWEI devices, no Google apps are present onboard.

HUAWEI Mate Xs 2: Price, Colors, and Availability

HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 was unveiled in China last month. The company has since confirmed that the device will be available in the international markets starting next month, i.e., June. However, unlike China, where the company launched three variants of the foldable, HUAWEI is bringing only one variant to the global markets.

In Europe, only the 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage variant will be sold. It will retail at a steep price of €1999 (~£1,700). This is much lower than the price at which Mate X2 was introduced but still higher than the price of Samsung's foldables (which are available at a price of ~£1,500). The foldable will be available in three colors: White, Black, and Violet.

Variant Price (China) Price (GBP/EUR) 8+256GB CNY 9,999 TBA 8+512GB CNY 11,499 TBA 12+512GB CNY 12,999 TBA

What's in the box?

HUAWEI is one of the few rare companies that still includes some essential accessories, tools, and guides in the box. In addition to the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 itself, the box comes with a USB Type-C Cable, 66W fast charger, SIM ejection tool, quick start guide, an official case, and a protective film that is pre-applied on the foldable.

